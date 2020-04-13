COVID-19 Testing

Overview
The FDA has approved New York State to authorize the state's 28 public and private labs to begin manual, semi-automated and automated testing for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The approval allows the state to dramatically increase testing capacity to thousands of tests per day. The approval also extends to the Roche high-volume platform for testing.
Testing is free to all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider or by calling the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
Your local health department is your community contact for COVID19 concerns.
New, Less Intrusive Test
New York State's Wadsworth Lab has developed a new, less intrusive test for COVID-19. The new test is done through a saliva sample and a self-administered short nasal swab in the presence of a health care professional. Additionally, health care professionals can self-administer the test without another health care professional present.
The single most important thing we can do to combat and contain the novel coronavirus is test for it.
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Online Assessment
Drive-Through Testing
Drive-through sampling sites are a critical part of the Governor’s nation-leading program to test for COVID-19. These facilities reduce density and the potential for spread by keeping people who are sick or at risk of having contracted coronavirus out of healthcare facilities where they could infect other people.
The drive-through sites are prioritizing sampling for symptomatic individuals that are part of the highest risk population, those who have been in close contact with a positive case, and, as necessary, health care workers, nursing home employees and first responders on the front lines.
Testing is by appointment only. Residents who believe they have been in close contact with a case and have symptoms, and would like to be tested can be assessed by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-364-3065.
Individual test results are sent to the individual by phone, texted, or they can access the online patient portal at http://www.Bioreference.com.
Protocol for Testing
As New York State aggressively expands COVID-19 diagnostic testing capacity, the Department of Health has revised guidance to increase testing for frontline workers, including all first responders, health care workers, and essential employees who interact with the public, while continuing to prioritize resources. Testing for COVID-19 shall be authorized by a health care provider for individuals who meet one or more of the following criteria:
- An individual is symptomatic or has a history of symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g. fever, cough, and/or trouble breathing), particularly if the individual is 70 years of age or older, the individual has a compromised immune system, or the individual has an underlying health condition; or
- An individual has had close (i.e. within six feet) or proximate contact with a person known to be positive with COVID-19; or
- An individual is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine; or
- An individual is employed as a health care worker, first responder, or other essential worker who directly interacts with the public while working; or
- An individual presents with a case where the facts and circumstances – as determined by the treating clinician in consultation with state or local department of health officials – warrant testing.
Testing Interim Guidance
Updated Interim Guidance: Protocol for COVID-19 Testing Applicable to All Health Care Providers and Local Health Departments (April 26, 2020)
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) continues to monitor the situation and work to expand COVID-19 diagnostic and serologic testing for New Yorkers.
Download
Antibody Testing
New York State is conducting an antibody testing survey to develop a baseline infection rate. The preliminary results of phase two show 14.9 percent of the population have COVID-19 antibodies. The preliminary results of phase one of the state's antibody testing survey released on April 23rd showed 13.9 percent of the population have COVID-19 antibodies.
NYSDOH Wadsworth Center’s FAQ for SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody Testing
This form includes questions and answers to concerns regarding the NYSDOH Wadsworth Center's antibody test for the virus that causes Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) disease.
Download
Ensayo del Wadsworth Center del NYSDOH para IgG contra el SARS-CoV-2Traducción al español
El Wadsworth Center (WC), el laboratorio de salud pública del Departamento de Salud del Estado de Nueva York (New York State Department of Health, NYSDOH), ha desarrollado una prueba de anticuerpos para el virus que causa la enfermedad del coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
Download
